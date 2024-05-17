Arguments expected in Kareedouw guest house murder trial
A Kareedouw businessman who faces a double murder charge after two young guests died from carbon monoxide poisoning at his guest house, will return to court in August for the finalisation of his trial.
Kevin Pretorius, the owner of the Kliphuis Guesthouse on Zuuranys Farm near Kareedouw, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha regional court on Friday...
