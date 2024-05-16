Unemployment worsens as politicians promise jobs if you vote for them

Election season in South Africa is often characterised by grand promises from political parties vying for the votes of millions.



As unemployment grew from 32.1% to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024, some have questioned whether promises of job creation and unemployment reduction by politicians are empty promises or substantial commitments that will translate into real change.

Here's a look into promises of job creation made during elections:

The ANC, which has been in power since the end of apartheid, has had a mixed track record. While they have made significant strides, their promises of widespread job creation have fallen short.

The ANC's promises

In their 2019 manifesto, the ANC promised to create about 275,000 jobs annually for five years. President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a 58-page document at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, saying the government would work with business, labour and communities to realise the goal of creating 275,000 jobs annually.

“At the centre of our manifesto is really a plan to create many more jobs and ensure that all workers can earn a decent living,” he said.

This year, Ramaphosa promised to create 2.5-million job opportunities in five years.

Despite these pledges, the first-quarter unemployment rate in 2024 is 32.9%, up from 29.1% in 2019. The number of unemployed people increased by 330,000 to 8.2-million while the number of employed people rose by only 22,000 to 16.7-million, according to Stats SA.