Makhanda to host Steam education seminar
Frontier country will be flooded with some of the brightest minds in the province as Makhanda gears up to host the inaugural two-day Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (Steam) education seminar.
The seminar, set to take place at Kingswood College in Makhanda on Friday and Saturday, is hosted by the Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC) at Nelson Mandela University, bringing together more than 140 key stakeholders in Steam education and in-service educators from across the province...
