Linkside High celebrates 50th anniversary with special assembly
Linkside High School celebrated its golden anniversary with a special assembly at the school on Wednesday.
Before its name change in 2001, the school was established as Commercial High School when it was officially opened on Wednesday May 15 1974...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.