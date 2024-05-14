WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking

Police minister Bheki Cele has committed to finding the killers of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane, who was shot dead when his father was being hijacked outside their house in Soshanguve near Pretoria at the weekend.

“The prize for all of us is to find the killers. We haven’t covered much ground on that one, but we are not saying we are far away from finding them. I wonder if the day we find them they will be able to explain why they did it. I wonder whether where they are they understand what they have done,” Cele said during a visit to the family.

Nestled in a quiet area of new development housing, a white tent was perched inside the family's yard ahead of Cele's visit. A convoy of police cars lined the street as community members filled the tent — some clad in ANC regalia.

“There are things that you just can't comprehend. You just go and you have the hope of strength and wisdom. You can't amass your own wisdom on explaining such things,” said Cele.

Cele said when Ditebogo was shot he had his hands up as he greeted his father.

Cele vowed to keep the family updated on the ongoing investigation.

“We have tried to give extra resources to the investigating team. We have roped in other agencies. We have roped in IT. We have some machines that we are using, so we are trying to amass every kind of capability that we can to find these criminals. The sooner the better for all of us,” said the police minister.