News

Women’s cricket team spreads Madiba magic to frail

By Tshepiso Mametela - 14 May 2024

The Madibaz Women’s Cricket team recently did their bit for the community, sprinkling a dose of Madiba magic outside of the annual 67 minutes initiative on Mandela Day. 

This resulted in the side delivering much-needed supplies to the Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read