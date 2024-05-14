At least two people died and two others were injured in what was believed to have been an explosion at a steel manufacturing company in Coega on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 1pm.
“Police and other emergency services responded to a complaint at a steel manufacturing company in Coega.
“Two males died in the furnace at the plant.
“The deceased are aged 39 and 48, while their two co-workers, aged 38 and 49, sustained burn wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.”
Janse van Rensburg said it was still unclear exactly what had transpired.
An inquest was opened for further investigation.
Two die, two hurt in accident at Coega steel plant
Image: GARETH WILSON
