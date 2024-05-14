Twine-mending trainees cast their net into oceans economy
The Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Institute launched the first leg of a year-long pilot programme on Monday that will see candidates try their hand at the ancient art of twine mending.
Fifteen trainees in Gqeberha this week became the first candidates in the four SA coastal provinces to be trained in the craft that will allow them to cast their net into the oceans economy as independent artisans...
