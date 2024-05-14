Nelson Mandela Bay pays R1.8m to repair two IPTS buses
All 25 unroadworthy vehicles to be fixed as city moves to get beleaguered public transport system up and running again
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has coughed up almost R2m to repair two Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) buses that have been out of service for nine months.
The metro requires a minimum of four buses for the system to resume operations on the Cleary Park route, with a projected deadline of July...
