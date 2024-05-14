MBDA hires 206 workers to clean parts of Nelson Mandela Bay
To restore confidence in inner city precincts, the Mandela Bay Development Agency has recruited 206 workers who will provide top-up services in the Kariega and Gqeberha CBDs, as well as the North End precinct.
The service will include street cleaning, tree felling and general waste management...
