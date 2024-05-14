Korea and SA connect in musical spectacle
Visiting opera quartet and NMU choir perform at concert ahead of summit in Seoul
Paris-based Korean opera quartet Ensemble Unus shared the stage with the Nelson Mandela University Choir to put on a culturally rich performance to enthral audiences on Sunday.
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to SA and the Korean Cultural Centre in SA collaborated to produce the unforgettable music precursor in Summerstrand to commemorate the upcoming inaugural Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, South Korea, on June 4-5. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.