IN PICS | A week of horror, hope and grit

By WERNER HILLS - 14 May 2024

A week after the George building collapse, rescue workers continue to tirelessly search for survivors. Many lives have been tragically cut short, while others cling to hope in hospital beds. The Herald photographer Werner Hills documented the heartbreak and the unwavering determination of the rescue efforts.

Tired search-and-rescue members at the scene of the tragedy
HARD GRIND: Tired search-and-rescue members at the scene of the tragedy
Image: WERNER HILLS
Patrick Maseko and Martha Shawa are still clinging to hope that their loved one, Tiwonge Mhango, is still alive. Mhango is believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed construction site in Victoria Street
ANXIOUS WAIT: Patrick Maseko and Martha Shawa are still clinging to hope that their loved one, Tiwonge Mhango, is still alive. Mhango is believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed construction site in Victoria Street
Image: WERNER HILLS
Rescue workers look for survivors
RISKY JOB: Rescue workers look for survivors
Image: WERNER HILLS
Sergeant Buyisile Makhosonke of the SAPS search-and-rescue team with his dog, Bond
GREAT TEAM: Sergeant Buyisile Makhosonke of the SAPS search-and-rescue team with his dog, Bond
Image: WERNER HILS
Rescue workers worked into the night to look for survivors
LONG SHIFT: Rescue workers worked into the night to look for survivors
Image: WERNER HILLS
An SAPS search-and-rescue team member with his dog
GRIM SEARCH: An SAPS search-and-rescue team member with his dog
Image: WERNER HILLS
Onlookers at the site of the collapsed building
GIVING SUPPORT: Onlookers at the site of the collapsed building
Image: WERNER HILLS
Trapped workers are pulled from the rubble
SAFE AT LAST: Trapped workers are pulled from the rubble
Image: WERNER HILLS
Those lucky enough to have survived receive medical attention
IN GOOD HANDS: Those lucky enough to have survived receive medical attention
Image: WERNER HILLS

