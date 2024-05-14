A week after the George building collapse, rescue workers continue to tirelessly search for survivors. Many lives have been tragically cut short, while others cling to hope in hospital beds. The Herald photographer Werner Hills documented the heartbreak and the unwavering determination of the rescue efforts.
IN PICS | A week of horror, hope and grit
A week after the George building collapse, rescue workers continue to tirelessly search for survivors. Many lives have been tragically cut short, while others cling to hope in hospital beds. The Herald photographer Werner Hills documented the heartbreak and the unwavering determination of the rescue efforts.
Image: WERNER HILLS
Image: WERNER HILLS
Image: WERNER HILLS
Image: WERNER HILS
Image: WERNER HILLS
Image: WERNER HILLS
Image: WERNER HILLS
Image: WERNER HILLS
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News