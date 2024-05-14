News

George building collapse death toll rises to 33

By SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE IN GEORGE - 14 May 2024
The number of people who died in the George multistorey building collapse has risen to 33
The death toll in the George building collapse disaster rose to 33 on Tuesday afternoon.

The George municipality said 62 people had been pulled from the site, with 33 confirmed dead and 12 admitted to hospital.

Eighty-one people were inside the building when it collapsed in Victoria Street a week ago.

Of those who died, 27 were men and six were women.

