There have been five laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases reported with no deaths. These were in Limpopo, Gauteng and the Western Cape between June and October 2022.
“Though the risk of monkeypox to the public is considered low, healthcare workers should be on high alert and maintain a high index of suspicion for individuals presenting with an unexplained acute rash or skin lesions,” the city said.
Accompanying symptoms include headaches, acute onset of fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain/body aches and backache.
Infection with the mpox virus begins with an incubation period where the person does not have symptoms and may feel fine. The incubation period is about one to two weeks and one is not contagious during this time.
Management of mpox includes supportive care and pain control, isolation and monitoring for up to 21 days.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said: “The national and Gauteng departments of health have been involved and are managing the situation as per protocol and national guidelines. Contact tracing is continuing, identifying any additional linked cases of mpox in South Africa.
“Though the virus is not highly transmissible from person to person, it has increased in global public health significance and can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover but some get very sick.”
Gauteng man with no travel history contracts monkeypox
Image: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS
A laboratory-confirmed case of monkeypox from the Ahmed Kathrada Hospital in Johannesburg has been registered.
The patient is a 35-year-old man from Savanna City in the Sedibeng district.
“From the information gathered, the patient does not have a travel history,” health and social development MMC Ennie Makhafola said.
“The outbreak response team has been dispatched for case management and contact tracing.”
The case notification was issued last week.
Monkeypox, or mpox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, contaminated materials or infected animals.
There have been five laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases reported with no deaths. These were in Limpopo, Gauteng and the Western Cape between June and October 2022.
“Though the risk of monkeypox to the public is considered low, healthcare workers should be on high alert and maintain a high index of suspicion for individuals presenting with an unexplained acute rash or skin lesions,” the city said.
Accompanying symptoms include headaches, acute onset of fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain/body aches and backache.
Infection with the mpox virus begins with an incubation period where the person does not have symptoms and may feel fine. The incubation period is about one to two weeks and one is not contagious during this time.
Management of mpox includes supportive care and pain control, isolation and monitoring for up to 21 days.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said: “The national and Gauteng departments of health have been involved and are managing the situation as per protocol and national guidelines. Contact tracing is continuing, identifying any additional linked cases of mpox in South Africa.
“Though the virus is not highly transmissible from person to person, it has increased in global public health significance and can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover but some get very sick.”
An ongoing mpox outbreak hit the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2023, primarily due to a distinct MPXV clade I. The clade I is characterised by its high virulence and has a higher fatality rate than the global outbreak-associated clade II, his office said. Transmission of MPXV clade I is mostly observed among heterosexual individuals through sexual transmission, particularly among female sex workers.
A new variant of the MPXV, named “clade 1b”, emerged during epidemiological week 16 of 2024 (April 14–20) in Kamituga, a mining enclave in DRC. This variant exhibited heightened transmissibility, mainly through sexual contact, raising concerns about its potential to cause a pandemic.
Most cases of mpox do not require hospital treatment. Prevention of infection hinges on the isolation of cases until fully recovered.
“The risk to the population is considered low, given the low transmissibility of the virus.”
The World Health Organisation, however, recommends increasing vigilance for cases, with contact tracing and monitoring of laboratory-confirmed cases. Isolation of confirmed cases allows the prevention of transmission.
“Circulation may be eliminated through this classic containment approach. Mass vaccination against the MPXV is not recommended.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News