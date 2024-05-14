Art on Target exhibition a feast for the eyes

The Curator’s Choice exhibition comprises 10 artists selected from the 2023 Same Size Same Price No Signature exhibition hosted by Art on Target in August 2023.
The selection panel consisted of 23 people, including professional artists, the 2023 Nelson Mandela University Fine Art honours students, and art appreciators from the community that visited the exhibition.
The 10 artists are: Bongeka Makabeni, Bianca Whitehead, Jen Vlok, Leanette Botha, Lillian van Aarde, Lois Strong, Magdalena Madejska-Jackson, Monique Wiffen Rorke, Rika Haasbroek and Stephen Rosin.
Chosen for their remarkable techniques and visions, the selected artists form a diverse group ranging from seasoned individuals with established portfolios, to emerging talents just embarking on their artistic journeys.
The artists each have on show three to six works in the medium for which they were selected.
The viewer will have the chance to gain insights into their creative processes, and their narratives because each artist has a distinct voice in their material choice and subject matter.
All the works are new, specifically created for the Curator’s Choice Exhibition.
The exhibition comprises artworks that explore patterns, places, spaces, social commentary, and the nuances of our shared humanity.
The mediums the 10 artists have used are acrylic and mixed media paintings, bullet lead and charcoal drawings, digital drawing giclee prints on archival paper, photography, sculpture and ceramics.
“I am proud of what these artists have accomplished for the first Curator’s Choice exhibition, artworks of quality and depth, and I encourage art appreciators, buyers and collectors to take a good look as there are some discerning artworks,” Art on Target director Bretten Anne Moolman said.
“If an artwork is of interest to visitors, I will endeavour to provide them with as much information as I have about the artist and the artwork to educate and help them decide, if they are considering a purchase.”
The opportunity for selection into the Curators Choice Exhibition comes directly from participation in the Same Size Same Price No Signature Annual exhibition, an unselected exhibition which occurs in August.
The annual exhibition attracts artists from all over the Eastern Cape and to some degree nationally.
Moolman decided that artists participating in the exhibition should be challenged by the opportunity to strive for improvement to stand a chance of selection into the Curators Choice exhibition.
Moolman will be conducting a walkabout of the exhibition, free of charge, and an informal discussion about the artists, their mediums and choice of subject matter, on Saturday at 11am.
The exhibition runs until Wednesday May 22.
Art on Target exhibition a feast for the eyes
