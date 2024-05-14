Appointment of Knysna municipal manager Sebola overturned
Sixteen months after Ombali Sebola was appointed as the Knysna municipal manager, the council must start the process from scratch after the Western Cape government overturned his appointment.
Sebola was appointed municipal manager on January 25 2023...
