Survivors tell of Ngcobo building collapse terror

“I don’t know how I got out of the rubble, but I found myself crawling in the road, holding onto people.
“I lost consciousness and woke up in hospital.”
Noxolo Mbete, 46, of KuNtsimba in Ngcobo, a supervisor for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) at Ngcobo Heroes Park, was one of five people seriously injured in the building collapse in the town’s CBD around midday on Friday which killed five people and injured 19 others.
A corrugated veranda roof overhanging several small businesses collapsed, leading to the death of two people and a further three succumbing to their injuries in hospital.
Mbete was rushed to All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo and transferred to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.
“There was a strong wind which blew away the veranda roof and the wall collapsed onto us.
“I was walking when bricks and corrugated iron fell over me, hitting me on the head,” Mbete said from her hospital bed.
She is due to be transferred to the Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital for treatment.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane, health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, and public works and infrastructure MEC Ntombovuyo Nkopane visited victims on Saturday along with Dr AB Xuma municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa.
“We have to do an assessment of those buildings and condemn them if need be,” Nkopane said.
“As a department we will work with the municipality to investigate the matter and look at other buildings to prevent further incidents.”
Mabuyane said the collapsed wall had been built from mud bricks and was more than 60 years old.
“You can see these buildings were built a long time ago when there were no proper laws regulating construction,” he said.
“From an engineering and technical view we need to ensure compliance with the current laws of the country.
“It is a lesson we have learnt the hard way in almost all our towns.”
Zangqa said they believe they had identified the owners of the structure, but wanted to ensure they were talking to the legitimate owners.
“The people we have talked to are co-operating,” he said.
Ayabonga Qongqo, a 25-year-old tailor, still can’t believe he escaped with minor injuries while people next to him died.
“I was busy sewing under the veranda roof,” he said.
“I heard rattling and suddenly there was heavy dust and debris everywhere.
“I thought I was dying, but I prayed hard.
“My mouth was full of dust and I could feel I was losing consciousness, but I soldiered on.
“I saw people under the bricks and corrugated iron, some already dead,” Qongqo said.
Two injured children, a brother and sister aged 12 and nine, were flown with their grandmother, Nomini Gwama, on an emergency helicopter from All Saints Hospital to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital on Friday.
“[The girl] is still critical at the ICU,” Gwama said.
“I was here the whole night and doctors and nurses worked tirelessly, doing their best to save the lives of my grandchildren.”
Meth said 19 people had been injured, and 14 were hospitalised.
“Nine of those people have since been discharged.” — Daily Dispatch
Survivors tell of Ngcobo building collapse terror
‘I thought I was dying, but I prayed hard, I did not want to die,’ says Ayabonga Qongqo,25, of the nightmare which left five dead, 19 injured
Image: LULAMILE FENI
