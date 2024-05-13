Son stages another poignant ride in memory of late Louis Burger
When his father was diagnosed with cancer, John Burger made a promise that he would arrange an event to benefit the Gqeberha community while also honouring his father’s name.
This past weekend, for the third consecutive year, Burger again kept his promise with the 24 Hours for Louis (24H4L) cycle event to raise funds for the Animal Welfare Society and the Missionvale Care Centre...
