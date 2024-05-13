SAHRC to meet George municipal officials, inspect tragedy site
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Monday visit the site in George where a multistorey block of flats under construction collapsed a week ago.
SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said commissioners would meet municipal officials to investigate the cause of the collapse, its impact, and the steps to be taken to prevent a similar incident in the future...
