SAHRC to meet George municipal officials, inspect tragedy site

By SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE IN GEORGE - 13 May 2024

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Monday visit the site in George where a multistorey block of flats under construction collapsed a week ago.

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said commissioners would meet municipal officials to investigate the cause of the collapse, its impact, and the steps to be taken to prevent a similar incident in the future...

