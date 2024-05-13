Prefab classrooms a game-changer for Motherwell school
The long-standing overcrowding crisis at Cingani High School in Motherwell, which sometimes sees more than 50 pupils crammed into a class, is finally set to be addressed.
After the school lost all hope of its pupils ever being seated in a classroom conducive to teaching and learning, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stepped in to assist by handing over six new prefabricated classrooms on Friday...
