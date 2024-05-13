News

Only one of 24 killed in George building collapse identified

Premium
By SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE IN GEORGE - 13 May 2024

Of the 24 people who have died as a result of the George building collapse, only one has been officially identified.

This is according to Forensic Pathology Service’s assistant director Floyd Herwels...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read