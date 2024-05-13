George building collapse: Death toll rises to 24

The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to 24, authorities said on Monday morning.
Of the 81 people who were in the partially-built multistorey building when it collapsed, 53 have been evacuated, 13 hospitalised, and 28 remain unaccounted for.
The Victoria Street building, believed to have been a block of flats under construction, imploded on Monday last week.
Rescue and recovery efforts continued on Monday.
Meanwhile, families are still at the scene, waiting for answers about their loved ones.
