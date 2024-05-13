News

George building collapse: Death toll rises to 24

By SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE IN GEORGE - 13 May 2024
A week after the George building collapse, rescue and recovery efforts continue at the site
STILL SEARCHING: A week after the George building collapse, rescue and recovery efforts continue at the site
Image: WERNER HILLS

The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to 24, authorities said on Monday morning.

Of the 81 people who were in the partially-built multistorey building when it collapsed, 53 have been evacuated, 13 hospitalised, and 28 remain unaccounted for.

The Victoria Street building, believed to have been a block of flats under construction, imploded on Monday last week.

Rescue and recovery efforts continued on Monday.

Meanwhile, families are still at the scene, waiting for answers about their loved ones.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read