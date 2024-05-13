Ethiopian community donates supplies to help rescue efforts
The Ethiopian community in George banded together on Monday, donating essential supplies such as fruit, bread, water and energy drinks to fuel the hundreds of rescue workers.
The multidisciplinary disaster team is still sifting through 3,000 tonnes of rubble left by the multistorey building collapse a week ago...
