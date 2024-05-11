List of state witnesses shared with Terblanche’s defence
The defence for suspected wife killer Arnold Terblanche will closely scrutinise a list of witnesses the state intends to call when the Gqeberha businessman and his co-accused go to trial later in 2024.
The list, which includes the names of Terblanche’s daughter and ex-girlfriend, along with others closely linked to the murder of Vicki Terblanche, was shared with the defence during a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Friday...
