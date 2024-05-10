Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane died on Friday, a day after burying her husband of 70 years, business leader Dr Sam Motsuenyane.
She was 92.
“Her departure marks the end of an era as the Motsuenyane family mourns the loss of two pillars whose contributions to our community and nation are immeasurable,” the Dr Sam Motsuenyane Foundation and the Motsuenyane family said in a statement.
Her husband was one of the founders of the largest and best-known African business organisation, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce.
He died on April 29 aged 97.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Akasia Community Hall at 7am. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Zandfontein Cemetery.
TimesLIVE
Jocelyn Motsuenyane dies a day after burying her husband
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda
