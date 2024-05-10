News

Winde wants answers on building collapse as families cling to hope for survival of loved ones

By Siphokazi Mnyobe and Brandon Nel - 10 May 2024

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says it is important to get to the bottom of why the George building collapsed so that it never happens again.

In an interview with The Herald on Friday afternoon, Winde said multiple investigations were under way to determine what caused the building to collapse in Victoria Street on Monday...

