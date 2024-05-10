News

Two electrical students among those still trapped under collapsed George building

By Siphokazi Myobe and Brandon Nel - 10 May 2024

Two electrical students from George are among the 44 people who have not yet been rescued from under the rubble of the multistorey building that collapsed in Victoria Street earlier this week.

UXi Artisan Development’s Jan Greyling said the company and the Africa Skills Private College in George were “praying and maintaining hope” that the two students would survive the disaster...

