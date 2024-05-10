A suspect who was allegedly shot and injured by his accomplice during a business robbery in Polokwane was arrested soon after the incident.
Suspect shot by his accomplice during business robbery arrested
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
A suspect who was allegedly shot and injured by his accomplice during a business robbery in Polokwane was arrested soon after the incident.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Wednesday at a trading store in Polokwane.
He said reports indicate armed men stormed the store and threatened the complainant who was at a pay point assisting customers.
“They instructed everyone to lie down and demanded money. One employee closed the steel door, and a suspect with a firearm approached him and they engaged in a fight,” he said.
Ledwaba said a shot went off, hitting one of the suspects.
Customers ran away and the three suspects fled the scene, leaving behind the injured suspect.
“The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from cash registers.
“Police were notified and swiftly responded. The injured suspect was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard.”
Police opened a case of business robbery and attempted murder. The arrested suspect will appear at the Polokwane magistrate's court soon.
Anyone with information regarding the remaining suspects should contact W/O Joseph Malebana on 072-492-9635, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, their nearest police station or the MySAPS app.
