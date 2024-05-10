NMU declares support for Palestinians in Gaza conflict
Nelson Mandela University has thrown its weight behind Palestine, with the university’s senate distancing itself from any support for Israeli businesses and academic institutions affiliated with the war until a complete ceasefire is achieved.
NMU’s senate undertook several resolutions during a special senate meeting on March 6 which discussed a call to action submitted by the Palestinian Solidarity Organisation on the Israel-Palestine conflict...
