Much more to come from Gqeberha sailor crowned Sportswoman of the Year
Kirsten Neuschafer honoured after winning epic solo yacht race around the world
While she revels in recently being awarded the title of South African Sportswoman of the Year, Gqeberha’s champion sailor Kirsten Neuschafer is already planning her next few exciting months.
Writing a book, hosting talks about her experiences, and possibly even shooting a documentary about her solo competitive sailing journey around the world are just some of the projects waiting on the horizon...
