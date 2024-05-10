JUST IN | Death toll rises to 12 in George building collapse

The death toll in the George building collapse disaster has risen to 12 after three more bodies were discovered on Friday morning.
Local government MEC Anton Bredell announced the latest figure during a press briefing.
“Currently we have 41 unaccounted for, in other words still in the rubble, 40 people rescued and 12 deceased, so it has gone up by three. We discovered three bodies this morning.”
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said: “To ease the families’ concerns regarding the lack of communication about their loved ones, they have initiated an identification operation involving the collection of people’s fingerprints and visits to hospitals.
“A communication barrier is one of the issues making it difficult to identify the individuals.”
This is a developing story.
