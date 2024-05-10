News

Help at hand for budding cannabis farmers

Agricultural extension officers being trained in Eastern Cape to assist growers, including hemp producers

By Nomazima Nkosi - 10 May 2024

The Eastern Cape government is training agricultural extension officers to help a budding cannabis project, with more production licences on the way for emerging farmers.

The farms will supply a state-of-the-art production facility recently launched at Coega’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ)...

