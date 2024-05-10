Help at hand for budding cannabis farmers
Agricultural extension officers being trained in Eastern Cape to assist growers, including hemp producers
The Eastern Cape government is training agricultural extension officers to help a budding cannabis project, with more production licences on the way for emerging farmers.
The farms will supply a state-of-the-art production facility recently launched at Coega’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ)...
