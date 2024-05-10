The disaster site in George, where a multistorey building under construction collapsed earlier this week, has been declared a no-fly zone.
The Garden Route district municipality said the decision followed reports of a private drone flying over the rescue zone.
“The Airports Company South Africa has declared the incident site at Victoria Street a no-fly zone.
“This restriction will be strictly enforced, and any individuals found violating it will be subject to criminal prosecution,” it said.
Since the rescue operations started on Monday afternoon at the site of the Victoria Street building collapse, the George and broader community as well as a multidisciplinary rescue team, made up of hundreds of people, have been working tirelessly on site.
Of the 37 workers retrieved by Friday morning, nine have been declared dead, with 15 in critical condition, six with life-threatening injuries, and seven with minor injuries.
Forty-four people are still presumed trapped under the heaps of debris.
HeraldLIVE
George disaster site declared ‘no-fly zone’
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
