The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to nine.
The updated death toll was announced by the George municipality on Friday morning. It said the ninth victim had died in hospital.
So far, 37 people have been retrieved from the rubble at the disaster site in Victoria Street, with 15 in critical condition, six with life-threatening injuries and seven with minor injuries.
Forty-four people are still presumed trapped under the heaps of debris.
The building collapsed on Monday at about 2pm.
The municipality said earth-moving machinery had arrived on Thursday night, including two five-tonne excavators, three 20-tonne excavators, and a three-cube front-end loader, as well as trucks for extraction and clearing.
“The rescue operation continues to be a multi-agency approach, involving local excavation contractors and the district roads engineer,” it said.
“Despite the introduction of large machinery, rescue techniques will still be applied meticulously and sensitively by the highly skilled and experienced disaster management team.”
Death toll in George building tragedy rises to nine
Image: WERNER HILLS
