Arrears crackdown leaves Bay households, businesses in the dark

Officials disconnect power supply to dozens of properties in Summerstrand, Central, North End and Deal Party

By Andisa Bonani - 10 May 2024

A crackdown on municipal services payment defaulters in Nelson Mandela Bay had some residents and business owners ducking and diving, while others, including repeat offenders who owe the metro a combined R19.3m, had their power cut off. 

Thursday’s blitz was directed at households and businesses in Summerstrand, Central, North End and Deal Party...

