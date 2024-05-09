The Sundays River Valley municipality has clinched the title of the Eastern Cape’s greenest municipality.
The award came with a cash prize of R500,000.
To qualify for the 2023/2024 awards held by the Eastern Cape department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, Sundays River won the Sarah Baartman District Municipality category, bagging the district prize of R50,000.
The awards, held annually, recognise attempts and efforts by municipalities to build capacity, raise awareness and sustain best practices around waste and environmental management.
This toward eliminating risks caused by pollution to human and environmental health.
Mayor Solethu Lucas was pleased and excited about the award, saying it would assist in funding the municipality’s greening, cleaning and environmental conservation initiatives.
“We will use this funding to expand our efforts, introduce more initiatives and support existing cleaning and recycling initiatives, and also intensify our awareness campaigns and beautification efforts.
“We appreciate all the support we have received from our stakeholders and residents who have joined hands with us to play their part in our #keepsrvmcleanAndgreen campaign,” he said.
The municipality was previously named the greenest municipality in its category at the 2022 National Arbor City Awards (NACA).
HeraldLIVE
Sundays River named Eastern Cape’s greenest municipality
Image: SUNDAYS RIVER MUNICIPALITY
The Sundays River Valley municipality has clinched the title of the Eastern Cape’s greenest municipality.
The award came with a cash prize of R500,000.
To qualify for the 2023/2024 awards held by the Eastern Cape department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, Sundays River won the Sarah Baartman District Municipality category, bagging the district prize of R50,000.
The awards, held annually, recognise attempts and efforts by municipalities to build capacity, raise awareness and sustain best practices around waste and environmental management.
This toward eliminating risks caused by pollution to human and environmental health.
Mayor Solethu Lucas was pleased and excited about the award, saying it would assist in funding the municipality’s greening, cleaning and environmental conservation initiatives.
“We will use this funding to expand our efforts, introduce more initiatives and support existing cleaning and recycling initiatives, and also intensify our awareness campaigns and beautification efforts.
“We appreciate all the support we have received from our stakeholders and residents who have joined hands with us to play their part in our #keepsrvmcleanAndgreen campaign,” he said.
The municipality was previously named the greenest municipality in its category at the 2022 National Arbor City Awards (NACA).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News