The number of workers who were in the George building when it collapsed has risen to 81, six more than initially presumed, authorities said on Thursday morning.
The municipality confirmed the update after reviewing safety records with contractors.
“The contractor has now confirmed that the number of workers on site at the time of collapse was 81,” the municipality said.
The five-storey building under construction collapsed in Victoria Street on Monday at about 2pm.
Of the 37 patients rescued, 16 are critical, six with life-threatening injuries, and seven with minor injuries.
Eight have been confirmed dead while 44 remain trapped under the building rubble.
“The rescue operation is at 64 hours as of 6.11am this morning,” the municipality said.
“Rescue efforts have continued overnight. The emergency response team is implementing more substantive concrete breakers and additional trucks to remove building rubble from the site.”
HeraldLIVE
Number of workers in collapsed building was 81, not 75 — George municipality
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
