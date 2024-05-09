Seven inflatable boats have been seized on the Limpopo River bank, which police say are believed to have been used to smuggle counterfeit goods between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
The seizures were made by the border policing team at the Beitbridge port of entry, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
During a crackdown by a multidisciplinary team on Tuesday, police also arrested 26 suspects for various offences such as illegal mining, possession of illicit cigarettes and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Mining equipment, including tipper trucks, an excavator, jackhammers, iron bars and shovels, were seized.
The suspects are expected to appear in various magistrate's courts.
TimesLIVE
Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border
Image: SAPS
