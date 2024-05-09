Caution urged as Humansdorp foot and mouth cases rise

After the confirmation of the presence of foot and mouth disease at a Humansdorp farm at the start of May, livestock owners have been advised to be cautious as the farm has since recorded an average of 10 new cases a day.
The Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform said the infected farm, adjacent neighbouring farms and contact farms, had been put under quarantine awaiting the laboratory results to rule out the presence of the disease in the farms.
On May 1, the National Veterinary Reference laboratory confirmed the presence of the foot and mouth virus in a dairy herd located in the Kouga Municipality.
The department’s chief director of veterinary services, Dr Cebisa Mnqeta, said thereafter the first batch of samples was shipped to the National Veterinary Reference laboratory on May 3 from three contact farms including an adjacent communal area.
“The surveillance on neighbouring farms and on any other farm that is reported to have animals showing signs or symptoms of foot and mouth disease is ongoing.
“We have established a joint operations centre at the Kouga local municipality for co-ordinating work of all key stakeholders to contain further spread of the disease in our province,” Mnqeta said.
Foot and mouth is a highly contagious disease of cloven-hoofed animals (cattle, sheep, goats, pigs).
Symptoms include hypersalivation, animals refusing to eat and when the mouth is opened, vesicles and ulceration in the tongue and buccal membranes are observed, lameness and a drop in milk production especially in the highest producing dairy animals.
Clinical signs can vary from mild to severe and fatalities may occur, especially in young animals.
“We request farmers, livestock owners and the people of the province to be alert and look for any signs and symptoms of the foot and mouth disease in their herds,” Mnqeta said.
“Farmers are advised not to move their animals unnecessarily to avoid the spread of the disease.
“Should farmers feel obliged to move their animals, they must contact their local veterinarian for advice.
“Working together with affected farmers and local stakeholders, we are continuing to investigate the origin or source of the virus through backward and forward tracing.”
Mnqeta said as part of their strategy to control the spread of the infection, the department would commence with vaccinations of all cattle in the index farm and associated farms.
