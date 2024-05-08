Renovations help Noxolo ECD Centre earn health and safety certification
In an encouraging development for early childhood education in Patensie, the Noxolo ECD Centre has undergone significant renovations leading to the successful acquisition of the required health and safety certification.
The recent development paved the way for the Gamtoos Valley centre's compliance with the department of basic education's requirements, moving the centre closer to qualifying for educational support funds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.