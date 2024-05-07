Police top brass warn to cops to be ‘apolitical and neutral’ during elections

He said that, even if the political landscape of the country changed after the elections, police officers would serve in the new administration as if nothing had changed.
With just three weeks to go before the hotly contested national and provincial elections, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned cops to be “apolitical and neutral”.
“Police officers must and should treat all political parties equally and without favouritism. They are also reminded they should not campaign for any political party,” said Mkhwanazi.
He was speaking at a gathering of 3,000 police commissioners from across the province in Durban on Tuesday.
“Police officers have a right to vote, but their responsibility is to ensure that whoever wants to vote [is able to do so] in a safe environment,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said that, even if the political landscape of the country changed after the elections, police officers would serve in the new administration as if nothing had changed.
“We have the law to uphold, and we are duty-bound to prevent, combat and investigate crime, and not to participate in active politics,” sad Mkhwanazi.
He said police officers who felt the urge to enter the political fray were free to surrender their blue uniforms for the multicoloured party T-shirts of their choice.
“You just cannot be a police officer and a politician at the same time. One of these interests must go,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said the 2021 local government elections had been marred by an incident in which some police officers had campaigned to be councillors while still employed in the police service.
“That oversight should never happen again, and members should note that proportionate disciplinary steps will be taken expeditiously against those involved,” warned Mkhwanazi.
More than 17,000 police will be deployed to the province, which has over the years gained notoriety for political intolerance and volatility.
“Our plea is for politicians to ensure intra- and inter-political differences do not escalate into murder and other violent crimes. We have seen enough bloodshed owing to intolerance in the political sphere,” said Mkhwanazi.
Though not revealing the hotspots, Mkhwanazi said they would be deploying police officers to stabilise these areas as campaigning shifts into high gear.
“It does not matter that the area is known as the stronghold of a certain party. You can go and campaign anywhere, and if you feel threatened, you can rely on the police. It’s your right to campaign anywhere,” said Mkhwanazi.
He stressed that the police were duty-bound to act.
“If you don’t find joy at the [police] station, you can seek help with [a] district commissioner or provincial commissioner,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said the police had also addressed their members about expectations from the public.
“I took the opportunity to remind the commanders of the mandate enshrined in the constitution. Police members need to be reminded that they are the hope of the community, and any negligence [on their part] will come at a cost,” said Mkhwanazi.
