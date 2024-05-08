KwaNobuhle schoolboy shot during visit to spaza shop
Kamva Douz, 17, rushed to hospital with bullet in leg after refusing to hand over cellphone to attacker
What should have been a normal day of school turned into a bloody hospital visit for a Thanduxolo Comprehensive Secondary School pupil after he was shot in the leg in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday.
The ground near the tuckshop on Ngqika Avenue in the Angola community where Kamva Douz, 17, stood when an unknown man accosted him and demanded his phone, was still soaked in blood on Tuesday afternoon...
