IPTS bus operations expected to resume in July

First vehicle undergoes repairs in preparation for reopening

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 May 2024

After nine months with no Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) vehicles on the road, the first Libhongolethu bus that underwent repairs drove out of the Volvo service centre in Deal Party on Tuesday.

According to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, this is proof that the city is finally turning things around with the beleaguered public transport system, with operations expected to resume in July...

