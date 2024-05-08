Gqeberha artist taking message of ubuntu to New York
Farook Mohammad to showcase the diversity of Africa at US event
A Gqeberha artist intends taking his message of ubuntu to the globe after being selected to participate in the Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2024 in New York in September.
Farook Mohammad, 37, has for years used art as a medium to showcase the beauty of the continent, its people and speak out about some of the prevalent issues it is facing. ..
