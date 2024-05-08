Community comes together in face of terrible George tragedy
The tragedy that befell construction workers in George on Monday has pulled the community, churchgoers, businesses, nonprofits, various municipalities and emergency workers together.
The efforts of hundreds of people to save the remaining construction workers trapped under the rubble on Tuesday exemplified the spirit of ubuntu as service above self took precedence in the rescue mission with a common goal — save as many people as possible...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.