36 workers recovered from rubble in George

Almost half the workers trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building in George had been accounted for by Wednesday morning.
The George municipality said 36 people had been retrieved from the debris by 5.33am with 39 still unaccounted for.
Seven people have been declared dead.
“Rescue operations at the building collapse site on Victoria Street continue with a multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services,” the latest statement reads.
The construction site collapsed at around 2pm on Monday and 75 construction workers were reported to be on site at the time.
A further update is expected at 9am on Wednesday.
