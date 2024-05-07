Schauderville teen’s cricketing dream closer after playing in India
A talented teen from Schauderville recently returned from India with the mission of making his mark on the international cricketing stage after showcasing his prowess with both bat and ball.
Grade 8 Daniel Pienaar Technical High School pupil Daveric Petersen earned his place on the Travel and Sport Cricket team through his outstanding performance at the Puntfest Cricket festival in September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.