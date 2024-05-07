Pension fund payments at heart of Blue Crane court clash
Millions of rand of public money and the management of a municipal pension fund scheme are at the centre of an impending clash in the Makhanda high court.
The matter involving the Blue Crane Route municipality and the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund came to a head last week when the sheriff seized office furniture and a fleet of nine vehicles...
