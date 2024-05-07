DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars
Opponents say this would destroy vehicle manufacturing in South Africa and cost thousands of jobs
Allowing used vehicle imports into South Africa would destroy vehicle manufacturing in the country and lead to the loss of thousands of jobs, says motor industry body Naamsa.
It was reacting to the DA’s call for exploring a lift on the ban on importing second-hand vehicles, which the party said would lead to the introduction of cheaper cars rather than the maintenance of expensive local production facilities...
