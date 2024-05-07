Award-winning drag artist heading to Garden Route
Audiences along the Garden Route can look forward to getting their dose of vitamin DD — Drag Diva — as award-winning drag artist Pichi Keane returns with the cheekily dubbed tour “Fruit of My Loins”.
The one-of-a-kind artist will also return to Makhanda to celebrate the 50th annual National Arts Festival with her latest production and will be making some stops along the way, presenting both English and Afrikaans drag cabarets to old and new fans. ..
